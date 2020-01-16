Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Grows Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,463 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 4.13% of Harvard Bioscience worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,736,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,771,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 848,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 982.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 585,701 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3,295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 427,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertrand Loy bought 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,294.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,439 shares of company stock worth $178,492. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBIO shares. Benchmark downgraded Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

