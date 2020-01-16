Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Grows Position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.61% of Innophos worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPHS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innophos by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innophos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innophos by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Innophos by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innophos in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Innophos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $628.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $37.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

