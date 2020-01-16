Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Grows Stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.18% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

