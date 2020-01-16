Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.81% of City Office REIT worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. City Office REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 87.04%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.