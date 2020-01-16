Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Grows Stock Position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 2.55% of Rocky Brands worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $207.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Rocky Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $314,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

