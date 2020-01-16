Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79,831 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.63% of Universal Logistics worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 143,315 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 610.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 72,408 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Universal Logistics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 67,391 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

ULH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.05. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $375.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

