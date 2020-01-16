Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.52% of Northrim BanCorp worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $248.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

NRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $25,460.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

