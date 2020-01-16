Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 2.24% of Collectors Universe worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 993.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 437,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 75,437 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Collectors Universe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 102.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

