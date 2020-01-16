Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 2.46% of Transcat worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Transcat by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transcat by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $229.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

