Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.44% of Employers worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Employers by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Employers by 138.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Employers by 20.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Employers by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

EIG opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.58 million. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

