Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.65% of Preformed Line Products worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 11.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLPC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of PLPC opened at $60.42 on Thursday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

