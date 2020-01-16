Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 8.42% of Ark Restaurants worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.48. Ark Restaurants Corp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.