Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after buying an additional 14,784,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after buying an additional 1,373,308 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,754,000 after buying an additional 699,497 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

