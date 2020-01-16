Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.83% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 48.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KE opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $441.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.14. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.39 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

KE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

