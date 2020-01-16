Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 162.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.97% of Nathan’s Famous worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

NASDAQ NATH opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $300.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.26. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In other news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $985,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.