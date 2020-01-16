Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.47% of National Bankshares worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National Bankshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKSH opened at $42.75 on Thursday. National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKSH. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

