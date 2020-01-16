Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.51% of Marcus worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Marcus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $966.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

