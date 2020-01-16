Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,100,000 after buying an additional 319,822 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

