Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 11,872 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.45% of Marten Transport worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.