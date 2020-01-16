Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 12,203 Shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.13% of Cato worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cato by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Cato by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cato by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 53,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Cato by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cato by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CATO opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Cato Corp has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $394.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

