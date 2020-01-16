Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 4,493 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.13% of Artesian Resources worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Artesian Resources by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARTNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2496 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

