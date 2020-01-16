Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 5,733 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.35% of Territorial Bancorp worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 197,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $59,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $194,336 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

