Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 6,448 Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.82% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBI. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

HTBI stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $472.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $55,809.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

