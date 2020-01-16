Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 68,020 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.61% of Vera Bradley worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 28,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $315,429.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,430,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,515,423.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $375,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,067 shares of company stock worth $1,123,934 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.