Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 9,281 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,335 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Hanger worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766,301 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after buying an additional 126,451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,711,000 after buying an additional 475,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after buying an additional 2,081,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,822 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanger alerts:

In other news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 19,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $485,712.50. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $70,521.75. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.14 million.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.