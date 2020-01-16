Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases New Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 208,484 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,172,000 after buying an additional 2,109,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after buying an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 293,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5,668.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after buying an additional 720,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Century Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.