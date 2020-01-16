Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases Shares of 64,676 Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

MBUU stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $820.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

