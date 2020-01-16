Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.62% of Unitil worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 36.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,524,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,610,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth $4,031,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $913.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

