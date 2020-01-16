Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.44% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

