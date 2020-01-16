Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of MTS Systems worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,923,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,128,000 after buying an additional 254,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 69,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,880 shares of company stock worth $1,247,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTSC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.