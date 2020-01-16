Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Stock Position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.42% of Foundation Building Materials worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 85.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

FBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $814.66 million, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

