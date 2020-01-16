Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 14,466 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 993,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 285,330 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.