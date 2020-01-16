Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 19,643 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Hurco Companies worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $44.06.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.