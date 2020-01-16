Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 2,143 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

