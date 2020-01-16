Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 26,826 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,826 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Old National Bancorp worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.