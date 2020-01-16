Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 5,057 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Howard Hughes worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,746,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,753,072 shares of company stock worth $201,579,361. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

HHC stock opened at $124.14 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average is $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

