Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 6,007 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Regal Beloit worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth $296,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $87.46.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,398.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

