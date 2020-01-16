Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,881 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

