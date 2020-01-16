Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

DAN opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 36.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dana by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Dana by 55.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

