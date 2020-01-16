DECENT Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. DECENT has a total market cap of $895,433.00 and approximately $1,355.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and BCEX. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007639 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ChaoEX, Upbit, BCEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.