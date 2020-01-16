Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCPH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,322,218.80. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,278. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

