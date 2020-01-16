Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,348,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $168.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average is $157.69. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

