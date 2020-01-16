DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $806,917.00 and $7,536.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN's total supply is 72,615,186 coins and its circulating supply is 26,078,601 coins.

The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

