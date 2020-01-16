Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Delek US in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of DK opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 606,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 180,535 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.