Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Update

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.62. Dermira has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 216,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

