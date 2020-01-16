Derwent London (LON:DLN) PT Raised to GBX 3,720

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) target price (up previously from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,539.21 ($46.56).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 4,001.60 ($52.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,865.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,408.44. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,847 ($37.45) and a one year high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70).

In other news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

