Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $42,256.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

