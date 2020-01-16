Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 252.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after buying an additional 5,755,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 2,102,515 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 364.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 384.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 922,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

