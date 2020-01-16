DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DexCom by 359.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,652,000 after buying an additional 4,268,926 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,855 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 86,347 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

DXCM opened at $234.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $242.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,136 shares of company stock valued at $10,638,149. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

