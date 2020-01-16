Diageo (LON:DGE) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGE. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,437.33 ($45.22).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,267.64 ($42.98) on Thursday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,167.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,270.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). In the last three months, insiders have bought 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

